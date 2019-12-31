Jackets will be needed to ring in 2020, but the National Weather Service says rain isn't expected in southeast Louisiana until Wednesday night.
Today & tonight
New Year's Eve will start out relatively chilly. The day will be dry and clear with highs in the 60°s. Temperatures will fall throughout the evening — forecasters say it'll be around 40° as we ring in the new year at midnight.
New Year's Day
2020 will start out mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Wednesday's high should be around 60° with lows near 51°. The NWS says there's a possible chance for a thunderstorm overnight and into Thursday morning.
Thursday
The chance of rain heavily increases to 90% on Thursday as a storm system moves through the Gulf Coast. Temperatures also increase, with a high around 71°. The day will likely be windy and cloudy — lows will be in the mid-50°s.
According to the WAFB First Alert Storm Center, severe weather is possible. The local area is expected to see 2 to 4 inches of rain with locally higher amounts Thursday into early Friday. This could certainly lead to some street flooding.
However, cooler and drier weather is in store for the first weekend of 2020.