A crash involving two 18-wheelers and a dump truck closed two lanes of travel on the Horace Wilkinson Bridge early Wednesday morning in Baton Rouge.

The accident was reported around 7:30 a.m. on I-10 East at the top of the Mississippi River Bridge. 

Sgt. Don Coppola, spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Police Department, says two 18-wheelers and a dump truck collided. Two left lanes of travel are closed.

It's unclear at this time if there are any injuries.

DOTD traffic maps show congestion approaching LA 415 (Lobell) on I-10 East. Delays are also building on LA 1 North on the Intracoastal Bridge.

