One lane is now open on Interstate 10 East before Whiskey Bay Thursday morning after a vehicle fire temporarily closed the road, officials say.
The Department of Transportation and Development reported the closure around 7 a.m. The left lane is now open at Mile Marker 126.
CORRECTION: The left lane has opened leaving the right lane blocked on I-10 East at Mile Marker 126 (before Whiskey Bay) for vehicle recovery. Congestion has reached 10 miles.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) October 7, 2021
Louisiana State Police said the fire, which involved a camper trailer, had been extinguished around 8 a.m.
Crews are currently working to clear the wreckage from the roadway. They did say when the road is expected to fully reopen.
DOTD said congestion reached four miles around 8:45 a.m.
Drivers can use US 190 as an alternate route.
Authorities didn't say if there were any injuries related to the vehicle fire.
Check the latest traffic conditions in Louisiana via the state's traffic website, 511LA.org.