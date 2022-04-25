Interstate 12 East at the I-10/I-12 split closed Monday morning due to a vehicle fire, traffic officials said.
The accident occurred shortly before 6:15 a.m.
Traffic is being diverted to I-10 East.
Congestion is approaching College Drive.
Officials did not say how the wreck happened or when they expect the interstate to reopen.
