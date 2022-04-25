Vehicle fire

A vehicle fire caused I-12 East to close at the I-10/I-12 split early Monday, April 25, 2022. Photo via DOTD.

Interstate 12 East at the I-10/I-12 split closed Monday morning due to a vehicle fire, traffic officials said. 

The accident occurred shortly before 6:15 a.m.

Traffic is being diverted to I-10 East. 

Congestion is approaching College Drive. 

Officials did not say how the wreck happened or when they expect the interstate to reopen.

Find the latest updates from DOTD here