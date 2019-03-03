The National Weather service has issued a tornado watch until 6 p.m. Sunday for five parishes in south Louisiana.
The affected parishes include Livingston, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington.
The city of New Orleans and the city of Baton Rouge are not included in the watch area as of 11 a.m.
A watch has also been issued for parts of Mississippi, Florida, and Alabama. Lakes Pontchartrain and Maurepas are also under watch.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Alabama, Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi until 6 PM CST pic.twitter.com/jrBKlEbvyG— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) March 3, 2019
Mardi Gras season parades are scheduled to roll in New Orleans and suburban Baton Rouge throughout Sunday.