Temperatures are expected to dip into the 50s across most of Louisiana next week, but will it be gumbo weather? It depends on who you ask, but the consensus is it's time to find a pot.

Diehards say it must be in the 40s first, while some say it's doable when the wind first turns to the north. Those with a hankering for gumbo any time of year don't look at a thermometer or a wind vane at all.

The answer is likely different for every family.

+2 Cool weather's coming, so let's gumbo. Here are 5 great recipes Next week, for the first time in we can't remember how long, a true cold front will push our temps into the 50s. And you know what that means, right?

"For me, you have the feel the chill in the air," said WAFB meteorologist Jeff Morrow, who after a weak cold front passed through Louisiana on Labor Day weekend went on the air and cautioned viewers that it was too early to pull out the gumbo pot. An on-air graphic read: "Noticeable change; Don't Bust Out Gumbo Pot Yet."

"We called it a cold front, because scientifically that's what it was, but you have to feel that there is going to be a real change in the air," he said Friday.

In the alternative, one could also just switch the thermometer from Fahrenheit to Celsius, turning Friday's 80-degree temperature into 27.

Internet searches aren't helpful at all in trying to define the season. A spot check for "gumbo weather" Friday pulled up Country Roads magazine pronouncing that it's time for a gumbo "when the temps drop below sweltering," and the AccuWeather forecast for the town of Gumbo, Missouri.

Despite all its gauges and devices to record all things having to do with the weather the Louisiana Office of State Climatology cannot offer clarity.

"There is no official designation for when gumbo weather starts and when it ends," state climatologist Barry Keim said.

"My take is that gumbo weather starts when you start putting on long sleeves. To you, it's gumbo weather," he said. "I've heard some people say that it's supposed to be in the 40s.

"I love gumbo so much that I can have it any time of the year," he said.

The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures to be in the mid- to upper 50s in much of south Louisiana by the middle of next week and in the low 60s in New Orleans. Morrow said a gumbo in the next days would "absolutely" be appropriate.

The argument over whether it's chicken-and-sausage or seafood will be left to others.