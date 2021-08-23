A flash flood warning has been issued for northwestern Ascension Parish, southeastern East Baton Rouge Parish and eastern Iberville Parish, the National Weather Service said.
The warning is in effect until 10:15 p.m. Monday.
Radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain, the NWS said. About 2-4 inches of rain has fallen, and another 1 to 2 inches more could be possible.
The warning means sudden flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and other low-lying areas is possible.