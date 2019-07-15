Heavy rainfall Monday morning has resulted in homes flooding in Pointe Coupee.
Crews are on the scene to aid.
Mark Ward, director of emergency preparedness for Pointe Coupee Parish, said substantial rain was dumped overnight and during early Monday on neighborhoods in Lettsworth and Batchelor, prompting the ongoing sandbag rescue effort.
“Right now we probably have 10 house getting water or about to get water,” he said, noting that one homeowner said he got 11 inches of rain.
“It’s not 10 foot of water, but it’s enough to ruin your day,” Ward said.
He said the rain slacked late in the morning and he’s hoping that will continue and allow the high water to recede.
"The northern part of Pointe Coupee Parish is experiencing flooding due to a large amount of rain in just a few hours. There are homes taking on water," the Point Coupee Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. "The Sheriff’s Office along with the Pointe Coupee Parish Government are out with crews conducting sandbag operations."
The sheriff's office also contradicted rumors saying that there was a levee breach. The flooding is from excessive rainfall.
This is a developing story.