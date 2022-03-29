Baton Rouge and the rest of southern Louisiana face a risk of severe weather Wednesday under a forecast that is eerily similar to one that was posted before tornadoes hit the New Orleans area last week.
The Storm Prediction Center said Tuesday there was a "moderate risk" of severe weather in an area generally north of a line from Lafayette and Baton Rouge to Pensacola, Florida. Winds could top 75 mph in an area reaching all the way to Memphis, Tennessee. In Louisiana, spots all the way to the coast had at least a 10 percent chance of an EF2 tornado, one with winds of at least 111 mph.
An EF3 tornado, with winds above 160 mph, hit Arabi and New Orleans East last week, the last time the region faced a moderate risk of severe weather.
"We understand the anxiety lingering from last week," the National Weather Service in Slidell tweeted Tuesday. "But all events are different!"
The Arabi storm killed one and injured about a dozen others. The strongest tornado to hit metro New Orleans in modern times also significantly damaged about 150 homes.
While "moderate" is the fourth-highest risk level at the Storm Prediction Center, it does not mean there is an 80 percent chance of severe weather. The risk of tornadoes within 25 miles of a point was 15 percent in Lafayette and Baton Rouge and the Northshore, and 10 percent to the south. There was also a 10 percent chance of having winds over 65 knots in the same general area.
There was a 45 percent chance for winds above 50 knots in the moderate risk area.
Forecasters issued a wind advisory for Wednesday, with winds from the south at 25 to 35 mph, and gusts to 50, before the storms pass.
The storm system will be in east Texas early Wednesday and move steadily east during the day, reaching Baton Rouge between noon at 4 p.m.
Safety tips
Ahead of the storm, there are things you can do now to prepare.
FURNITURE: Secure loose outdoor objects and bring in patio furniture.
PHONE: Charge your phone and make sure it is unmuted. Tornado warnings will be pushed to your phone when the threat is imminent. Turn on weather emergency alerts.
FLASHLIGHT: Test your flashlight and keep it in an easy accessible place. If you are sleeping as the storm moves through, put the flashlight next to your bed. Keep shoes near your bed as well.
SAFE PLACE: Prepare a safe place to go beforehand. Make sure everyone in your household knows where to go. Have a clear path to your safe place in case you are navigating in the dark.
Stay away from windows and go to an interior room on the lowest floor.
If you live in a mobile home, get to a safe place.