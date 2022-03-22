State Police have closed eastbound lanes of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge along Interstate 10 this morning after multiple 18-wheelers crashed just shy of the Ramah exit.
Traffic is being re-routed along I-49 and U.S. 190 for travel between Lafayette and Baton Rouge. Troopers say the highway could be closed for an extended time as crews work to clear the mess.
In a post on its Facebook page, Louisiana State Police say the crash occurred on I-10 east at milepost 134. The site is about a mile west of the Ramah-Maringouin exit. The crash involves multiple 18-wheelers and passenger cars, troopers said.
"Both eastbound lanes of travel on I-10 are closed at this time," State Police posted about 4 a.m. "The designated detour is Interstate 49 northbound to US Hwy 190 eastbound. Troopers are anticipating an extended roadway closure as crews work to clear the scene. Please avoid the area if possible and expect heavy delays."