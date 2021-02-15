Gov. John Bel Edwards on Monday said state officials and power companies should be able to make a dent in the road closures and power outages Tuesday when temperatures are expected to rise above freezing for several hours. He asked residents for patience after an unusually severe winter storm hammered the U.S. South.
So far, no rolling blackouts are scheduled for Louisiana, Edwards said. Those happen when regional electricity system operators deliberately turn off power to areas when demand exceeds supply. But Edwards said there are “unprecedented levels of demand” being placed on the state’s electrical system.
He asked people to conserve power from Monday evening through Tuesday morning to help alleviate the strain on the grid. That echoed a request from Entergy Louisiana.
“The good news is there are none scheduled for tonight and it won’t be necessary we don’t think if people will conserve power,” Edwards said in a virtual press conference Monday evening. “The most likely course that will lead to rolling blackouts is if people don’t heed that advice."
He said people should set their thermostats to between 65 and 68 degrees.
With tens of thousands without power in the Baton Rouge area, mostly from tree limbs falling on power lines, Edwards said icy roads are posing challenges to line crews in restoring power. But he said temperatures are expected to rise above freezing for part of Tuesday, making more roads passable.
More snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected in parts of Louisiana Wednesday, but the governor said that storm won’t be as severe as the one that hit overnight Monday.
“We can’t tell exactly when the thaw out is going to happen,” Edwards said, adding roads could become passable only to freeze again when Wednesday’s precipitation hits.
Edwards doesn’t plan to issue a statewide stay-at-home order like some localities have done after ice covered the roads. He said the state has tracked 150 vehicle accidents that resulted in some injuries but no deaths.
The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed the first death tied to the winter weather, after a 50-year-old Lafayette Parish man died after slipping on ice and hitting his head on the ground.
As of Monday evening, thousands had been without power for more than 12 hours, and the governor stressed people using generators should keep them at a safe distance away from their homes. He noted that in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, more people died from carbon monoxide poisoning and other generator-related incidents than from the storm itself.