The coldest weather so far this winter is on its way, bringing freezing temperatures and the potential of snow.
National Weather Service computer models predict either a mix of light rain or snow late Monday night into early Tuesday. No major changes have been made to the forecast ahead of Monday night's arctic front.
Rain will begin early Tuesday morning and continue as temperatures drop through the early hours. If the rain continues as the arctic air rolls in, South Louisiana could see some snowfall. Tuesday temperatures will be in the mid-40s before dropping to freezing that night.
Hard freeze and freeze warnings will be needed, the NWS said. Temperatures will drop to the low to mid 20s after rain and snow mix ends Tuesday night.
"I feel like this will be a boom or bust situation for our forecast area as this forecast is very dependent upon the timing of the cold air and precipitation left in the area," one NWS forecaster said. "If the cold air moves in with the precipitation, the more frozen precipitation we will have and the better chance for issues. ... If the cold air hangs back, the precipitation would probably move out of the area before the air arrives."