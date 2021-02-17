With temperatures hovering just above freezing, the Baton Rouge region began to thaw out Wednesday — but an afternoon thunderstorm forecast may delay efforts to clear roadways and restore power for the roughly 35,000 customers still without electricity.
East Baton Rouge Parish has deployed roughly 200 public works employees to pick up downed trees and fallen limbs from rights-of-ways, and the municipality's 311 call center is open and available for residents who may be having difficulty staying warm or need an electrician to reconnect wiring to their electrical meters.
"I just want folks to understand we're in the middle of a pretty big response here," said Kelvin Hill, who oversees public works in the Mayor's Office. "It's all hands on deck."
Republic Services resumed garbage and recycling collections Wednesday morning and the landfill will remain open until at least 5 p.m., though likely later to accommodate the clean-up efforts. Hill asked residents to put out any limbs or debris for collections like they normally do.
The city-parish rehoused 83 people facing emergencies in hotels in recent days, and officials are urging residents to check up on neighbors, especially those who are elderly or disabled.
The Capital Area Transit System anticipates resuming operations at 12:00 p.m., though it cautioned that some drivers are having difficultly getting to work so service may be limited.
Afternoon thunderstorms could hamper efforts to restore electricity, according to David Freese, a spokesman for Entergy Louisiana. To avoid putting an instantaneous demand on the power grid when energy is restored, utilities are asking customers without electricity to unplug their electronic appliances.
As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, almost 26,000 Entergy customers in East Baton Rouge Parish were without power. Around 3,600 customers in Livingston Parish were still without power and about 700 in Ascension Parish, according to the company’s website.
In total, almost 30,000 Entergy customers were without power in the Baton Rouge area, down from 41,000 Tuesday evening.
More than 5,000 DEMCO customers in the metro area were still without power Wednesday morning, with about 1,300 of those in East Baton Rouge Parish. More than 3,800 were without power in Livingston Parish, but power has been restored for customers in Ascension Parish.
Here's the latest forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday:
- 30% chance of showers then 90% chance of showers
- High of 44 °F
- Low of 39 °F
Thursday:
- 20% chance of showers then mostly cloudy
- High of 39 °F
- Low of 28 °F
Friday:
- Sunny, mostly clear
- High of 45 °F
- Low of 26 °F
Saturday:
- Sunny, mostly clear
- High of 55 °F
- Low of 40 °F
Sunday:
- Mostly cloudy
- High of 63 °F
- Low of 47 °F