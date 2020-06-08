Cristobal largely served as a dress rehearsal for the Baton Rouge area as the tropical storm, with the third named system of what is forecast to be an active 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, skirted the region on its way from the Gulf to the Midwest on Monday.

Cristobal, which made landfall near Grand Isle on Sunday evening, was predicted to drop 10-plus inches of rain on parts of the area and bring wind gusts of 60 mph.

What was predicted did not materialize. What was once Tropical Storm Cristobal managed to kick off additional showers and thunderstorms in the area into Monday afternoon.

East Baton Rouge Parish didn't experience any serious flash flooding, which has frequently occurred in certain areas whenever there is intense rainfall, Clay Rives, director of the Mayor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said Monday morning.

"The rain didn't meet the volume that was forecast so everything drained well," he said.

As parts of the storm system moved through the city-parish late Sunday and early Monday morning, several trees were downed but were quickly cleared, Rives said.

"[The parish] and the region fared pretty well," he added.

There were some power outages in the parish, but Entergy was able to dispatch crews to handle those pretty quickly, Rives said. The parish also is investigating several small fires that occurred overnight Sunday, he noted.

Rives said he hopes Cristobal's minimal impact on the parish doesn't make residents complacent as hurricane season continues.

"This was our first storm, but we're still in this until November," he said. "It has been predicted to be a fairly active season so we're hoping people will continue to be proactive."

Livingston Parish also had been spared from any serious damage in the wake of Cristobal.

"We were blessed," Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said.

Ricks said Monday morning that the storm had brought rain and wind, but not enough to cause serious damage. A tree limb or two was down overnight, he said, but those were cleared by morning.

The Amite River at Denham Springs was at 18.61 feet Monday morning, and expected to climb to action stage at 28.2 feet by Thursday morning. No major flooding is expected.

Iberville Parish, situated well west of the center of then-Tropical Storm Cristobal on Sunday, emerged from the storm with no damage and a little over 2 inches of rain, a parish official said.

Clint Moore, director of the parish's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said that the storm "picked up real good between 11 p.m. and midnight in Plaquemine" on Sunday night, but no harm was done.

"No shelters were opened and there were no evacuations" in the parish, he said.

Despite a few downed trees and water across low-lying roadways, Tangipahoa Parish officials counted themselves lucky as Cristobal was downgraded and pushed past the area with little damage.

Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller said Monday morning there had been no significant issues after Cristobal dropped very little rain and kept rivers in their banks overnight.

"We pretty much made it through like it was a long thunderstorm," he said.

The Tangipahoa River at Robert was at 9.16 feet as of Monday morning and projected to reach minor flood stage by Thursday at 16 feet.

Miller said there is still some rain and wind predicted for the parish over the next few days, but his emergency officials project rivers should stay in their banks and only low-lying "canal roads" that pass under the interstate highways should see any water.

Assumption Parish likewise fared well during the storm after it tracked east of the parish on Sunday, Parish President Jeff Naquin said.

“We got lucky,” he said. “There was no wind damage and no water damage to speak of.”

As of Monday morning, the parish had received approximately 2 inches of rain from the storm, Naquin said.

The parish did open a shelter at 8 a.m. on Sunday at the Napoleonville Middle School gym, which has storm shutters and a generator. A few residents came to the shelter as a precaution on Sunday, but with the change of direction for the storm, the parish was able to close the shelter at 4 p.m. Sunday, he said.

Staff writers Ellyn Couvillion, Terry L. Jones, Emma Shoemaker, David J. Mitchell and Youssef Rddad contributed to this report.