The Baton Rouge mayor's office is opening a shelter of last resort as cold weather and power outages persist in the parish.
"East Baton Rouge Parish is no longer under any watches or warnings but we are still dealing with a significant amount of power outages that has put many residents without electricity for over 48 hours," said Mayor Sharon Weston Broome. "At this time we are also opening a shelter of last resort for anyone that needs to get out of the cold."
The shelter is a partnership with BREC and the American Red Cross and will open at 7 p.m. Wednesday at BREC Nairn Park. A second facility is on standby. People are required to bring their own masks and wear them at all times.
The mayor's emergency operations center has also received more than 2,000 calls and placed nearly 200 families in other shelters in recent days, Broome said. Placements will continue until resources are exhausted.
The office is prioritizing medical needs, those with disabilities and the elderly for placement. Requests are taken on a case-by-case basis and people are asked to call 311 or 225-389-2100 for help, said Mark Armstrong, a spokesperson for the mayor's office
In the meantime, residents are also encouraged to check on neighbors and loved ones who may need help staying warm.