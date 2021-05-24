State highway officials warned drivers Monday that it's against the law to drive around barricades blocking access to the Bayou Manchac bridge on Old Perkins Road in East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes.

"This is dangerous for both motorists and the DOTD workers who are on the streets trying to clear the roadways," state highway officials said in a statement Monday.

High water in the bayou last week forced the closure of the bridge, and state highway officials said they can't remove those barricades until the bridge can be inspected for structural integrity.

DOTD crews can't do those inspections "until the water recedes below the bridge deck," the state agency added.

Officials with the state Department of Transportation and Development added in the statement that the barricades are in place to protect drivers from "dangerous situations on the road, whether that be debris, high water, etc…."

"DOTD appreciates your patience as crews work diligently to get the roads back open," officials said.

Old Perkins Road is also known as La. 427.