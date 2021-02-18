Baton Rouge-area interstates and roads have been periodically closed this week as an ice storm and freezing temperatures impact Louisiana.
Some have since reopened, but other remain shut down to traffic. The Baton Rouge area will be under another hard freeze warning Thursday night as temperatures again drop below freezing.
As of 6 a.m., more than 10,000 Entergy customers and 2,000 DEMCO customers were without power in the greater Baton Rouge area.
These East Baton Rouge roads are closed as of Thursday morning, according to the city-parish government:
- I-110
- Central Thruway from Greenwell Springs to Choctaw
- Scenic/Airline
- McClellland/Airline
- Scenic/Blount
- Scenic at the Monte Sano bridge
- Pearis Rd near Milldale Rd
- 300 Glenmore
- 1600 Drehr
- 22nd at North Blvd
- Stan at Oak Knoll
- Jim Price Rd from Greenwell Springs Rd to Pride P.Hudson
- Winbourne/Hiawatha
- 1558 Normandy
- 700 Drher
- 12900 Wallace
- Fairfields at Paulson
- Mason at Alexander
- 4822 Drusilla
- 12900 Wallis
- 300 Maximus
- 5110 Jefferson Ave
- Edison at Hanson
- 428 Shady Lake Pkwy
- 1971 Shawn
- Claycut at South Acadian
- 5300 E Brookstown
- Wintrhop at Ocean
- Siegen exit to S Mall
- Frenchtown Rd (between Country and Planchet)
- Hubbs Rd
- 2335 Cherokee Ave
- 5059 Peerless
- 10310 McGrove
- 9185 Highland & Gardere
- 7222 Beauregard