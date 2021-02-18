Baton Rouge-area interstates and roads have been periodically closed this week as an ice storm and freezing temperatures impact Louisiana.

Some have since reopened, but other remain shut down to traffic. The Baton Rouge area will be under another hard freeze warning Thursday night as temperatures again drop below freezing.

Almost 12,000 without power in Baton Rouge area: See the restoration timeline As of 6 a.m., more than 10,000 Entergy customers and 2,000 DEMCO customers were without power in the greater Baton Rouge area.

Click here for the latest on East Baton Rouge road closures.

These East Baton Rouge roads are closed as of Thursday morning, according to the city-parish government: