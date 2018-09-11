The second tropical system in a matter of days is expected to form in the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days, forecasters said.

Forecasters said in their Tuesday afternoon update that a tropical depression is likely to form by Thursday in the central or western Gulf. The tropical wave, which moved into the Gulf Tuesday morning, was heightened to a 50 percent chance of formation over the next 48 hours.

It's given a high chance of formation (70 percent) over the next five days.

NEW in the 2 pm EDT outlook: A tropical depression is likely to form in the central or western Gulf of Mexico by late Thursday. Interests across northeastern Mexico and the coasts of Texas and Louisiana should monitor the progress of this system. #AL95 https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/b3ou2cqy5e — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 11, 2018

The area of disturbed weather was located over the extreme northwestern Caribbean Sea and the southeastern Gulf of Mexico and is gradually becoming better organized, forecasters said.

"Ship reports indicate that this system is producing strong gusty winds over the Yucatan Channel. Upper-level winds are forecast to become more conducive for development," the update said.

An air force reconnaissance plane may investigate the area tomorrow, the NHC said.

Interests across northeastern Mexico and the coasts of Texas and Louisiana should monitor the progress of this system, the update advised, adding that heavy rainfall and gusty winds can be expected regardless of development.

If the disturbance forms into named storm it would be either Joyce or Kirk.

The potential storm comes just days after Tropical Storm Gordon formed in the Gulf and threatened the Louisiana coast. The system eventually made landfall to the west of Louisiana and had little impact on the state.

A forecast track for the system hasn't been issued yet as the NHC still considers it a tropical wave.

The historic height of hurricane season has arrived as the NHC could be monitoring five tropical systems simultaneously by the end of the week.

Hurricane Florence is a potentially catastrophic storm that could make landfall along the East Coast later this week. Forecasters said Tuesday morning that the system had weakened slightly. The NHC is also watching hurricanes Isaac and Helene off the coast of Africa along with a tropical disturbance in the far eastern Atlantic.

Hurricane season began June 1 and ends November 30.