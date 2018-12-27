Strong winds whipped across south Louisiana overnight and into the morning Thursday, leaving thousands of customers without power in Kenner.

The Baton Rouge metro airport recorded a gust last night of 41 and had sustained winds of 24 mph as early as 6 a.m., while Lakefront Airport in New Orleans reported a gust of 51 mph overnight, according to WWL-TV.

To put this gusts into context, tropical storm winds are classified as 39-73 mph.

The high winds are due to a wake depression, otherwise known as a low-level disturbance, that moved across the area, the National Weather Service said. Several inches of rain are expected to fall Thursday and into early Friday, creating the possibility of flash flooding.

Damage from the storm contributed to multiple outages and road closures Thursday morning.

As of 7:45 a.m., downed power lines closed the exit ramp from I-10 West to Williams Boulevard in Kenner. Traffic is being diverted onto I-10 West.

The Kenner Police Department said several power poles were knocked down and sparkling from the 3200 block of Williams Boulevard north to West Esplanade Avenue then east on West Esplanade Avenue to Power Boulevard.

Entergy and local fire officials are on the scene.

Kenner at one point this morning had as many as 10,000 customers without power, but that number was down to a little more than 5,100 as of 9:45 a.m., according to Entergy Louisiana.

7:15AM CST: There is a threat today for strong winds (with gusts up to 60 mph), heavy rainfall (with locally higher amounts possible), and isolated tornadoes. The timing of this event would be this afternoon through Friday. #mswx #lawx pic.twitter.com/8pvD9mD3m7 — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) December 27, 2018

Entergy customers affected by outages as of 7:45 a.m. Thursday:

Tangipahoa: 2,774

Ascension: 1,057

East Baton Rouge: 744

Orleans: 314

Jefferson: more than 5,100

This story will be updated.