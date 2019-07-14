Tropical Storm Barry had all but left the Baton Rouge region by Sunday as a storm that paled in comparison to forecasters’ predictions of swollen rivers and potentially deadly flooding that many residents worried could rival August 2016.

The storm spawned intense bursts of heavy rain on its way out on Sunday, along with tornado and funnel cloud sightings and flood watches that kept the community’s nerves on edge for one more day.

At the end of the day, though the storm that was briefly a hurricane left little to mark its passage through Louisiana's capital city beyond empty store shelves, scattered power outages and tens of thousands of rattled residents.

The storm’s outer bands hovered over the Baton Rouge area most of Sunday, dumping 3.94 inches of rain on Baton Rouge by 4:20 p.m.

More rain is forecast for the next few days but nothing approaching the 15 to 20 inches that were previously forecast, and officials on Sunday morning canceled the numerous flood warnings on large area waterways, including the Amite, Comite, Tangipahoa and Tickfaw rivers.

Many areas of Livingston, St. Helena and northern East Baton Rouge parishes went under numerous tornado watches, then warnings, as social media was flooded with photos and videos of funnel clouds and suspected tornadoes in residential neighborhoods.

There were no reports, though, of any twisters touching down as of early Saturday evening or much damage beyond downed trees in some areas.

Barry was no 2016, and for that many are thankful.

“It was just a little hurricane, we were just worried about all that rain that didn’t materialize, thank god,” Denham Springs resident Gayle Causey said Sunday.

Causey evacuated to Baton Rouge to hunker down with a cousin who lives in the area. She feasted on her cousin’s cooking of smothered pork chops and meatloaf, keeping her mind off the thought of what happened last time.

In 2016, Causey left her home by floating on an air mattress to first responders. She spent more than two years bouncing from city to city short-term until she could get back into her apartment earlier this year.

She’s struggled with anxiety in the lead-up to Barry, and wasn’t taking any chances by staying in her home this past weekend.

“In my case I don’t think sandbags would’ve done anything at all but at least I was able to get out which was one of the more devastating things about the last time. I couldn’t get out,” Causey said.

Watson resident Kimmithy Laine Boudreaux snapped a photo of a dark cloud hanging over the Live Oak United Methodist Church around 8 a.m. Sunday morning minutes after she had received a tornado warning on her phone.

She said she spent the final days before Tropical Storm Barry sandbagging her father's house while he was on vacation, stocking up on supplies and checking on her generator.

Livingston Parish authorities said they distributed more than 300,000 sandbags before Barry’s Saturday morning landfall, double the number from 2016.

At one point early Sunday, Entergy’s outage map showed more than 17,000 customers without power in East Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes, a number that dwindled some but remained in the thousands throughout Sunday as winds and rain kept crews from being able to assess and repair lines.

Entergy officials warned in a news release on Sunday that it could take days to access those lines and restore power to everyone. They’ll first focus on essential services like hospitals and police stations without power, then turn efforts to the equipment that serves the largest swaths of customers.

"In the Greater Baton Rouge area, a significant portion of the damage is located in the rear of residential lots, which take more time to repair given the challenge of accessing our equipment and the wet ground," the release says.

Many parishes, though not East Baton Rouge, implemented a curfew to keep residents from unnecessarily roaming the streets. Some shelters opened but saw few evacuees, and all were closed as of Sunday. The curfews in the area were also lifted.

Livingston Parish woman Amanda Pearson-Albarado, who lives in a trailer park complex on Eastover Boulevard, said she spent Sunday afternoon watching the ankle-deep water in her driveway lap her patio as drivers swished through the street flooding against authorities’ advice.

When the August 2016 flood hit, Pearson-Albarado had recently had surgery but hauled personal items, her pets and her three children out of the house as the water rose. She sought counseling after the flood. As Barry approached, she reached out to her counselor from that time to help deal with the anxiety.

“This whole neighborhood almost, pretty much everybody had PTSD,” she said.

Pearson-Albarado said she sent her oldest and youngest child to stay with a relative this weekend, an aunt in Watson whose home did not flood in 2016, because the kids grew worried in the days before the tropical storm as alerts started rolling in.

She said though anxious, she didn’t believe the forecasts for Barry were going to be catastrophic for her neighborhood.

“I never thought it would gotten that bad (as 2016) because we’d never flooded like that, ever,” she said.

Several isolated Tropical Storm Barry-related incidents were reported throughout the weekend’s downpours, including a live oak tree toppling into the roof of a Broadmoor Avenue home in Baton Rouge Saturday.

A tree limb crashed through the ceiling of a teenage girl’s bedroom in the home while she was sleeping, but no injuries were reported.

An overturned 18-wheeler hauling berries caused a multiple-hour closure on I 10 near the Washington Street exit as officials said speed and weather conditions may have caused the crash. The accident happened at a time of gusty winds and rain-slickened roads.

Interstate 10 eastbound at Highland Road was down to one lane for several hours on Sunday afternoon because of road flooding, but congestion was reported to be minimal.

Authorities still say rain is expected through Sunday night and Monday, though the effects are no longer predicted to bring severe impacts, and many businesses and agencies that had closed Friday are expected to resume operations Monday.

Staff writer Charles Lussier contributed to this article.