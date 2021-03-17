Severe thunderstorms left thousands without power Wednesday evening, raking the region with high winds and small hail but lacking the punch that produced tornadoes across large portions of Mississippi and Alabama.
Schools and universities dismissed students early, municipal governments closed and some businesses shut their doors after the Storm Prediction Center cautioned that Wednesday’s weather would be bad.
Forecasters issued a tornado watch around 2:30 p.m., putting the area on alert, and the storms arrived a short time later, knocking down trees and power lines and dropping enough rain to trigger flood advisories.
No injuries were reported.
The storms barreled through the region beginning at about 4 p.m., dropping nearly more than 2 inches of rain over the course of several hours. The National Weather Service reported wind gusts between 40 and 60 mph as thunder rattled homes across the region.
But despite the minor damage, NWS meteorologist Tim Destri said the storm was "not quite as bad as we thought it would be."
"It was kind of very lucky as far as not getting any tornadoes, not getting any bad damage to structures," Destri said.
There were reports of storm wind damage, fallen trees and fallen power lines on a vehicle in the city, Destri said, but the worst of the storm remained well-north of Baton Rouge.
Customers of A-Z International Fine Foods on Tiger Bend Road at Jefferson Highway were trapped when downed power lines blocked the parking lot exit Wednesday evening, WAFB-TV reporter Perry Robinson tweeted.
The rain led to flood advisories being issued by the NWS Wednesday evening for Ascension Parish, Assumption Parish, parts of East Baton Rouge Parish, parts of Iberville Parish, Livingston Parish, Tangipahoa Parish and parts of West Baton Rouge Parish, with minor flooding expected.
A tornado warning was also issued by the NWS for Pointe Coupee and West Feliciana parishes around 3:30 p.m., but it was cancelled within 30 minutes.
More than 13,000 Entergy and DEMCO customers were without power Wednesday evening after the rain and winds began to subside and the NWS issued reports of downed trees and power lines.
At its peak, more than 7,000 Entergy customers lost power in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to the company’s website. Nearly 3,200 customers in Tangipahoa Parish, 1,000 customers in Ascension Parish and 740 customers in Livingston Parish were without power Wednesday evening, according to Entergy’s website.
Nearly 12,000 Entergy customers in the greater Baton Rouge area lost power Wednesday, in all.
Nearly 450 DEMCO customers in East Baton Rouge Parish lost power at some point during the storms Wednesday, although all but two dozen customers were back online by Wednesday evening, according to the company’s website. More than 450 customers in St. Helena, 322 customers in East Feliciana and 238 customers were without power Wednesday evening, according to DEMCO’s website.
Hundreds of DEMCO outages were reported in Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday afternoon, but the company’s website showed they were all back online by Wednesday evening.
As the region braced for the storms, schools and universities in the region cancelled afternoon activities and planned early dismissals.
East Baton Rouge Parish school officials dismissed two hours ahead of their scheduled release time, and afterschool activities and athletic events were postponed.
LSU cancelled all on-campus classes and activities from 4:30 p.m. Wednesday onwards. Southern University shifted to virtual-only classes at 1 p.m., announcing the change with only 30 minutes notice.