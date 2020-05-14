Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move through Baton Rouge and New Orleans as Louisiana prepares for Phase I of reopening since the coronavirus outbreak.

While there's currently no risk for severe weather, the National Weather Service says some storms may produce heavy rainfall and possible street flooding in areas with poor drainage.

Today & tonight

A stretch of rain will begin Thursday during the late morning hours. Showers and heavy thunderstorms will be widespread throughout the day, forecasters predict. Some storms may be capable of gusty winds and downpours. Areas from the I-10/I-12 corridor south to the coast could receive a few inches of rain, which may lead to street flooding, according to the WBRZ Weather Center. Temperatures will reach 80 degrees with lows around 70.

Tomorrow

While overnight weather should be calm, the rain will ramp up again Friday morning as Baton Rouge begins Phase I of reopening. The NWS says thunderstorms are possible after 10 a.m. Precipitation will slowly clear throughout the afternoon and into Friday evening. The day will be mostly cloudy with highs around 82 degrees.

Saturday

Baton Rouge may experience lingering showers on Saturday but precipitation chances in New Orleans and surrounding areas are slim. Highs will be around 84 degrees with lows near 70.

The WBRZ Weather Center is calling the weekend forecast "tricky." In addition to typical "pop-up" activity, an upper level storm system could drive a line of storms through the area on Saturday or Sunday, but the timing or strength of that feature is not yet clear.

Louisiana coronavirus reopening, Phase I: What's open and what's closed? Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday that Louisiana will move into Phase 1 reopening on May 15. Phase 1 is hoped to last 21 days until June …