BR.wildartfoggywalk.adv TS 422.jpg

Red Thomas, left, her husband Sean Nolden and their dog Sadie, 7, take a walk on the Mississippi River levee, with fog from the river still touching the banks at mid morning, Thursday, December 10, 2020. They now live in Baton Rouge, but their dog is a 'Res dog,' they said, adopted from a Navajo reservation in Arizona, the state from which they moved.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

The Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette areas will remain under a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

An advisory issued around 3:45 a.m. warns drivers of hazardous conditions with visibility of a quarter mile or less. It stretches to cover most of southeast Louisiana and portions of southern Mississippi.

The NWS encourages drivers to slow down, use headlights and leave plenty of distance from other vehicles ahead. 

Find a full forecast for the Baton Rouge area here, the New Orleans area here and the Lafayette area here

