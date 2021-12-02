The Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette areas will remain under a dense fog advisory until 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
An advisory issued around 3:45 a.m. warns drivers of hazardous conditions with visibility of a quarter mile or less. It stretches to cover most of southeast Louisiana and portions of southern Mississippi.
The NWS encourages drivers to slow down, use headlights and leave plenty of distance from other vehicles ahead.
If you are driving through dense fog in your area, be sure to DRIVE SLOWLY and use low beam headlights! #fogsafety #LaWx #MsWX pic.twitter.com/XWdSuciQ7x— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) December 2, 2021
Find a full forecast for the Baton Rouge area here, the New Orleans area here and the Lafayette area here.