Tropical Storm Cristobal, which hurricane hunters found to be a bit stronger on Friday night, has prompted a tropical storm warning for metro Baton Rouge.

A tropical storm warning means tropical storm conditions (winds of 39-73 mph) are expected in the warned area in the next 36 hours. Peak winds of 30 to 40 mph and gusts to 60 mph are possible from Sunday afternoon until early Monday morning.

“Cristobal will likely continue to slowly strengthen until it makes landfall along the northern Gulf coast in a couple of days,” said Senior Hurricane Specialist John Cangialosi in a 10 p.m. forecast discussion message. “However, the broad structure of the cyclone, dry air on the west side of the system, and moderate wind shear should prevent a significant amount of intensification."

Forecasters warn of rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches, with local amounts to 12 inches along the eastern and central Gulf Coast and extending into the lower Mississippi Valley.

Staff writer Mark Schleifstein contributed to this report.