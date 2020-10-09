Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall late Friday along the southwestern Louisiana coast. Here is the forecast for parishes in the Baton Rouge area, as of late Friday morning.
Ascension
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
...STORM SURGE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Assumption
...STORM SURGE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
East Baton Rouge
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph
- No storm surge inundation forecast
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
East Feliciana
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Iberville
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
...STORM SURGE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Livingston
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
...STORM SURGE WATCH IS CANCELLED...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for up to 2 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Pointe Coupee
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 40-50 mph with gusts to 65 mph
- No storm surge inundation forecast
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
St. Helena
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
St. James
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
- No storm surge inundation forecast
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Northern Tangipahoa
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 30 mph
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
Southern Tangipahoa
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
...STORM SURGE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 15-25 mph with gusts to 30 mph
- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge-prone areas
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional around 1 inch
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
West Baton Rouge
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 45 mph
- No storm surge inundation forecast
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes
West Feliciana
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
- Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 50 mph
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts
- Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes