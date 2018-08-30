Keep those umbrellas handy this weekend.
Forecasters expect heavy storms and potentially high rainfall totals to impact most of South Louisiana throughout the weekend.
Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are expected to impact the area as early as Thursday and the "wet pattern" is expected to continue through Monday, forecasters said. As the weekend approaches, an area of tropical moisture from the southern Gulf of Mexico is expected to produce in excess of 2 inches of rain each day.
Localized flooding is possible in many areas.
The National Weather Service said Thursday it is also watching a tropical wave that could move into the Gulf as early as next week, however it is not expected to form into a tropical system.
"We remind you we are in the middle of hurricane season, so as always, keep an eye on the tropics," the NWS said.
We are watching an unorganized tropical wave which may move into the Gulf next week. No development is expected at this time. We remind you we are in the middle of hurricane season, so as always, keep an eye on the tropics. #LAwx #MSwx #HurricaneSeason pic.twitter.com/RcGnchw6AX— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 30, 2018
