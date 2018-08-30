A tropical wave in the Caribbean Sea might reach the eastern Gulf of Mexico next week when conditions might be more favorable for tropical development, the National Hurricane Center said in an update Thursday afternoon.

"A large area of cloudiness and thunderstorms extending from Hispaniola northeastward across the northeastern Caribbean Sea and adjacent Atlantic waters" is expected to "to spread westward to west-northwestward, but strong upper-level winds are expected to prevent any significant development of this system during the next several days," the NHC said.

Over the next five days the chance of tropical development stands at just 10 percent.

In early July, forecasters revised projections, saying this year's hurricane season might be less destructive than they previously thought, and it may even be a below-average showing.

In April, conditions looked ripe for a particularly strong hurricane season, wrote a team from Colorado State University, which each year prepares long-term outlooks. The next month, the National Hurricane Center also warned coastal residents to prepare for an active season.

CSU dropped the chances that many tropical systems will form before the season ends Nov. 30. They're forecasting 10 named storms, four hurricanes and one major hurricane, which is a Category 3 or higher.

"The tropical and subtropical Atlantic is currently much colder than normal, and the odds of a weak El Niño developing in the next several months have increased," wrote forecast authors Philip Klotzbach and Michael Bell.

Keim said Louisianians need to be diligent, as the state's been struck by devastating storms even in quiet years: Audrey in 1957, Camille in 1969 and Andrew in 1992 all immediately came to mind.