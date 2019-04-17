All state offices will be closed Thursday as the threat persists of severe weather, which could include high winds, hail and some strong tornadoes.

"State officials continue to monitor conditions throughout the state, and this announcement may be updated," Jacques Berry, the director of communication for the Louisiana Division of Administration, wrote in a press release issued Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service in Slidell, as of Wednesday afternoon, is predicting 1-2 inches of rain between early Thursday afternoon and night, as possible straight line winds, tornadoes and hail.

All House meetings schedule for Thursday are also cancelled.

Forecasters at the Storm Prediction Center said there is an “enhanced risk” of severe weather Thursday, most notably high winds and a 10 percent chance of a tornado with winds of 111 mph or higher.

The area under the greatest threat is east of a line from Lake Charles to Monroe, including all of south Louisiana, and eastward into Mississippi and western Alabama.

The announcement about state offices comes after many schools in the region canceled with weather threats persisting.