As a landscaper, Dayna Cutrer is used to south Louisiana's scorching summer temperatures, but being without power or water since Monday is testing even this hearty Greensburg resident in Hurricane Ida-ravaged St. Helena Parish.

"It's a good thing I work in the heat," Cutrer, 54, said as she picked up canned chili and beans, crackers and chicken legs from a food distribution center sponsored by the Louis Ruben Dickerson center in Greensburg.

Power hasn't been restored to the majority of St. Helena and relief may still be several weeks away, and on top of that, hundreds of the parish's 10,500 residents, mainly in the lower end of St. Helena, has gone without water because a backup generator at the parish's main water plant was destroyed by a fallen tree.

Cutrer said being without water has been "pretty rough."

"You have to survive without it. You have bottled water," she noted. "No bath. No shower."

Once the water Cutrer collected before the storm runs out, she won't be able to flush her toilets either.

St. Helena's emergency management director, Roderick Matthews, said help is on the way in the form of a request to GOHSEP, the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, for a generator to put the Water District 2 pumping station back on line.

"That will give them enough pressure to take care of everyone that's left," Matthews said at the Police Jury office in Greensburg.

When asked when water might be restored to those still without it, he said, "I'm saying any day."

In the meantime, Matthews said he's working with the National Guard to bring in more potable water to desperate lower St. Helena residents.

Wellness checks are being conducted on the parish's elderly, he said, and the Greensburg Elementary School gym soon will be opened as a cooling station to give exhausted residents a much-needed break from the heat and stress of the storm.

"The people of this parish are so resilient and strong," Matthews said, but he's concerned about residents' breaking points.

Bobby Morgan, 68, of Pine Grove, is one of the fortunate ones in lower St. Helena whose water — the cold water, that is — came back this week. His returned to his home Wednesday evening.

"I noticed my hose was dripping. That's how I knew it was back on," Morgan, living without electricity, said while gathering and burning downed tree limbs in his yard across the street from the Pine Grove post office.

So what was Morgan's reaction when his water was restored?

"Oh man, hallelujah!" he said.

And his wife Marie?

"She was glad," Bobby Morgan said. "She said, `Thank you Lord!'"

Morgan said not having water was problematic for several reasons.

"You can't wash, you can't bathe, you can't wash dishes," he said.

Elaine Smith, 68, also of Pine Grove, has air-conditioning in the form of a window unit and well water thanks to her gas-powered portable generator, but her heart aches for her parish.

"We need help!" she pleaded. "It was bad. It was. It sounded like, oh gosh, I've never heard anything like that."

Matthews agreed.

"This is the worst damage we've ever had. We took a hit," he said.

Hurricane Ida left Smith with a leaky porch, a destroyed chicken yard, a huge tree on her shed, and a downed "loaded" pecan tree.

"We were going to have good pecans this year," she said.

Her chickens, however, survived Ida's onslaught.

"Still got eggs," she said with a smile.