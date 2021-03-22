br.weather.122818 HS 005.JPG (copy)
Like most of southeast Louisiana, metro Baton Rouge will be under a blanket of heavy rain that will start late Tuesday morning and last through Thursday, forecasters said. 

Baton Rouge could see up to 6 inches of rain by Thursday night, said National Weather Service forecaster Danielle Manning. The area is already under a flash flood watch as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, as is most of southeast Louisiana, but that could become a flash flood warning depending on how much — and how quickly — the rain falls.

Though Baton Rouge could see less rainfall, severe weather conditions and strong winds are a threat to the entire southeast region. 

Forecasters are also keeping an eye on the possibility of river flooding, Manning said.

Track the live radar below, or click here for a day-to-day forecast for the southeast Louisiana region.

