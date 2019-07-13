A weakening Tropical Storm Barry may end up dumping only six to 10 inches of rain on the Baton Rouge area, far less than first thought, forecasters said Saturday afternoon.

Initial projections called for the area to receive 10 to 20 inches of rain over the storm's duration.

But an updated National Hurricane Center rainfall graphic now shows the Baton Rouge area in the 6- to 10-inch range.

+5 Near the Comite, people who flooded in 2016 anxious about Hurricane Barry river forecasts As Hurricane Barry ambled into Louisiana on Saturday, people who flooded in 2016 near the Comite River said the slow crawl of the storm amid r…

Brigette Lim, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service office in Slidell, said the estimate of six to 10 inches of rain for the Baton Rouge area is indeed the new official projection.

But she cautioned it all depends on how the rain bands line up, because the training effect of those bands can produce extremely large amounts of rain over an area.

"We just really want to stress that the threat of a really heavy rain event is still here," she said.

Barry was upgraded mid-morning Saturday from a strong tropical storm to a minimal hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, then downgraded at 1 p.m. to a strong tropical storm with sustained winds of 70 mph.

On its current track to the northwest at 6 mph, the center of the storm will remain well to the west of the Baton Rouge area.

Flooding, especially river flooding, are distinct possibilities in the area, forecasters have said.

Barry made landfall near Intracoastal City as a Category 1 hurricane. The tropical storm was located at 1 p.m. some 5 miles northeast of that city, and 30 miles south-southwest of Lafayette.

Several area rivers are expected to rise sharply over the next several days.

Barry is expected to move into north Louisiana on Sunday.