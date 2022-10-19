One horse was killed and six were taken to the LSU veterinary school for treatment after a crash on Interstate 12 in Baton Rouge early Wednesday, officials say.
The wreck happened on I-12 eastbound between the Sherwood Forest and Millerville Road exits around 3:25 a.m., briefly blocking the right lane, traffic officials say. Traffic cameras showed some congestion remained around 9:20 a.m.
Baton Rouge animal control director Daniel Piatkiewicz said a large stock trailer was involved in the crash, leaving one horse dead at the scene. Animal control agents responded to the scene, captured the remaining horses and transported them to the vet school, Piatkiewicz said.
Piatkiewicz said he's unaware of who owns the horses and how the wreck happened. Save for a 2016 incident where animal control responded to reports of cows running free after an accident on Airline Highway, he said he couldn't remember responding to a similar scene in recent years.
"This is the first time I've seen anything like this," he said.