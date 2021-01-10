BR.weather294.011818.jpg
George Hebert, 12, presses a skimboard into winter service, as he slides down an icy incline at BREC's Webb Memorial Golf Course, as temperatures stay below freezing, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, after a night of sleet and freezing rain in Baton Rouge and nearby areas.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

Yes, it's going to snow in Louisiana on Sunday and into early Monday. But for those wishing for a winter wonderland in the Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette areas, no, it doesn't appear like snow is going to make it that far south, according to the National Weather Service office in Slidell.

According to the NWS' Sunday morning forecast, the chances overnight for snow are greatest near the Louisiana-Mississippi state line sometime between 9 p.m. and midnight. 

"Wouldn't be totally shocked to see a bit of snow, say in northern Wilkinson County, but for most of the area, it's just going to be a very, very cold rain," the NWS' forecast discussion said.

The "very, very cold rain" should end by midday Monday for most of the area, but sunshine won't likely return until Tuesday.

Measurable amounts of snow have fallen in parts of Texas and are forecast to fall to north Louisiana in the Shreveport and Monroe areas where winter storm warnings are in effect.

The Baton Rouge area and the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain last recorded measurable snowfall in December 2017 with totals ranging from a couple of inches to a half-foot in some northern areas.

