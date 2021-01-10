Yes, it's going to snow in Louisiana on Sunday and into early Monday. But for those wishing for a winter wonderland in the Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Lafayette areas, no, it doesn't appear like snow is going to make it that far south, according to the National Weather Service office in Slidell.
According to the NWS' Sunday morning forecast, the chances overnight for snow are greatest near the Louisiana-Mississippi state line sometime between 9 p.m. and midnight.
Sunday night, into Monday morning most of south LA can expect a cold rain. Locations near and north of the state line can expect mostly rain, with the potential for a few snowflakes and/or sleet to mix in. Timeframe will be from 2am-8am. No accumulations or road impacts expected. pic.twitter.com/spQsXxUUeg— Jake Dalton (@Jake_WX) January 10, 2021
"Wouldn't be totally shocked to see a bit of snow, say in northern Wilkinson County, but for most of the area, it's just going to be a very, very cold rain," the NWS' forecast discussion said.
The "very, very cold rain" should end by midday Monday for most of the area, but sunshine won't likely return until Tuesday.
Measurable amounts of snow have fallen in parts of Texas and are forecast to fall to north Louisiana in the Shreveport and Monroe areas where winter storm warnings are in effect.
Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories stretch this morning from eastern New Mexico to central Mississippi, as a #winter storm rolls through the southern Plains and Lower Mississippi Valley. Heavy snow and hazardous travel conditions are likely, especially in Texas. pic.twitter.com/DlWI7yR4e6— National Weather Service (@NWS) January 10, 2021
The Baton Rouge area and the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain last recorded measurable snowfall in December 2017 with totals ranging from a couple of inches to a half-foot in some northern areas.