The capital region emerged from a freezing night to find a light glaze of ice over cars and walkways early Friday.
Interstate 110 was closed for about seven hours from midnight through at .m. in both directions to U.S. 61 because of slick conditions, according to real-time traffic updates from 511la.org.
Drivers were urged to use caution, especially on elevated roadways like bridges and overpasses, which are more prone to freezing. The National Weather Service in Slidell advised motorists to travel with caution because of "sneaky" inclement weather conditions such as "freezing drizzle," which can be dangerous because it's so hard to notice.
Light ice accumulation being reported in Gonzales. While we haven't received any reports of ice on any bridges as of now, a light glaze remains possible over the next few hours in areas where the temperature is below freezing. https://t.co/XDlp0RlSjy— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) January 21, 2022
Many K-12 schools in and around Baton Rouge chose to err on the safe side and switch to virtual learning Friday to keep more people off the roads. Here's a list of school closures.
East Baton Rouge closed all Head Start programs Friday — for children and staff. City-parish spokesman Mark Armstrong said they will reopen Monday, with the exception of Wonderland and CDLC Head Start centers.
Some schools, like Southern University, delayed morning classes by a couple hours to give the region a chance to thaw out. As did Baton Rouge Community College, which said it would go virtual and cancel all events Friday at its Mid City campus and Acadian, Ardendale, Central, Frazier, Jackson and Port Allen sites.
LSU opted to continue with its usual hours while urging caution.
A slew of government offices planned to go dark Friday as well, which you can read more about here.
The Louisiana Department of Health delayed the following COVID test sites because of the weather, too. Hours for the following sites were updated to 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday:
- East Baton Rouge Parish Health Unit in Baton Rouge
- East Feliciana Parish Health Unit in Clinton
- Pointe Coupee Parish Health Unit in New Roads
- Iberville Parish Health Unit in Plaquemine
Citing wintry precipitation, FEMA also delayed opening several disaster-recovery centers throughout Louisiana by a couple hours until 11:30 a.m.
It appeared that southeast Louisiana was spared sweeping power failures, but the scope of any blackouts was unclear early Friday with Entergy's online outage map was down.
A ticker on the utility giant's website directed customers to call an 800 number and expect long wait times.
