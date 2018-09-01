The chances for development of a tropical system over the next five days has increased, according to an update Saturday morning from the National Weather Service.

A tropical wave in the Caribbean Sea might reach the eastern Gulf of Mexico by early next week when conditions might be more favorable for tropical development, the National Hurricane Center has said.

Latest update from @NHC_Atlantic on the topical wave near Hispaniola. There is now a 40% chance of the wave developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 5 days. #LAwx #MSwx #HurricaneSeason pic.twitter.com/XfLBdt8dIl — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) September 1, 2018

Chances for development into a tropical system over the next 48 hours remains at 10 percent, but chances over the next five days has risen to 40 percent.

Widespread heavy rain is likely to reach South Louisiana by Tuesday and continue through Wednesday night, regardless of the system's development. If a tropical system does occur, greater impacts can be expected.

Rain is expected to impact South Louisiana Saturday and through the weekend, the NWS said.

8:00AM: Here is a look at the radar across the area early this Sat morning! Scattered showers and a few storms will likely persist all day today as we reside in a very moist, tropical airmass. Might want to bring an umbrella if planning on being out and about today! ☔#lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/H19stT7ibU — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) September 1, 2018

The NHC is also monitoring Tropical Storm Florence, which has formed in the Atlantic near the coast of Africa. The system is not expected to approach the Gulf of Mexico.

In early July, forecasters revised projections, saying this year's hurricane season might be less destructive than they previously thought, and it may even be a below-average showing.

In April, conditions looked ripe for a particularly strong hurricane season, wrote a team from Colorado State University, which each year prepares long-term outlooks. The next month, the National Hurricane Center also warned coastal residents to prepare for an active season.

CSU dropped the chances that many tropical systems will form before the season ends Nov. 30. They're forecasting 10 named storms, four hurricanes and one major hurricane, which is a Category 3 or higher.

"The tropical and subtropical Atlantic is currently much colder than normal, and the odds of a weak El Niño developing in the next several months have increased," wrote forecast authors Philip Klotzbach and Michael Bell.

Keim said Louisianians need to be diligent, as the state's been struck by devastating storms even in quiet years: Audrey in 1957, Camille in 1969 and Andrew in 1992 all immediately came to mind.