A foggy end to the work week could be followed by some showers Friday, but forecasters predict a quiet and clear weekend ahead.
Today & tonight
A dense fog advisory is in effect for Baton Rouge until 10 a.m. Showers are likely Friday morning and into the afternoon, the National Weather Service says. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Tonight will be cloudy, with calm winds and lows around 49 degrees.
Saturday
Cloudy, but dry. Peeks of sunshine may emerge in the afternoon, forecasters say. Temperatures will follow Friday's trend, with highs in the 60s, lows in the 40s.
Sunday
Sunny skies are in store for most of the day, warming up our area to around 76 degrees. Lows Sunday will be in the lower 60s. However, a 20% chance of rain is expected overnight Sunday into Monday morning as the next frontal system approaches. Much colder air will follow on Tuesday and Wednesday, the NWS says.