Residential trash and recycling services are canceled for Saturday in East Baton Rouge Parish, city-parish officials announced in a Friday morning update ahead of Tropical Storm Barry's approach.

As of 10 a.m., the storm was 100 miles southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River and 115 miles southeast of Morgan City. It was moving northwest at 5 mph.

The National Weather Service is forecasting that East Baton Rouge Parish may receive the worst effects of Barry from Saturday morning through Saturday night, with double digit rain amounts over the course of the next several days and sustained winds of 30-50 mph and gusts of up to 60 mph.

City-Parish crews on Friday drained the Capitol Lake by 2 feet in order to provide additional drainage capacity, officials said Friday.

Public Works crews used the pump station near the State Capitol to pump water out of the Capitol Lake and into the Mississippi River to assist with additional storage capacity and prevent flooding at the I-110 curve, city-parish officials said.

