Crews for Entergy Louisiana and two smaller electricity providers still restoring power to more than 24,000 customers after Hurricane Barry rolled through during the weekend, knocking out power to 77,000 customers at peak outages on Saturday.

There were about 23,600 customers across the Entergy Louisiana footprint still without electricity as of about 10 a.m. on Monday; 400 for the Southwest Louisiana Electric Membership Corp. and 100 for Dixie Electric Membership Cooperative.

The majority of the current Entergy power outages is concentrated in East Baton Rouge Parish, with about 5,500 customers without electricity on Monday morning in addition to about 300 without power in West Baton Rouge Parish.

That's a decline from Saturday afternoon when 14,200 customers of Entergy Louisiana across East Baton Rouge Parish didn't have electricity by 5 p.m. and another 2,100 customers in West Baton Rouge Parish didn't have power.

Entergy Louisiana had thousands of employees working across the state. In Baton Rouge, the company said that a significant amount of damage is on the back of residential properties.

Tropical Storm Barry causes thousands of power outages Sunday Thousands of Baton Rouge-area residents are still without power Sunday morning as the last of Tropical Storm Barry makes its way through the city.

"These repairs usually take more time given the challenge of accessing those areas with our equipment and working on the ground that is softened by excessive rain," according to a statement from Entergy.

The power company noted that one house may have power restored but a neighbor nearby may not, which means the houses are connected to different sections of the power grid.

+4 As Hurricane Barry moves in, nearly 77K people without power in Baton Rouge area Nearly 77,000 residents are without power across three major electricity providers in the region as of 5 p.m. Saturday according to outage map…