It's that time of year again in Louisiana: the sugar cane harvest. And officials are warning drivers about cane trucks on the highways that will be delivering up to 100,000-pound loads daily and nightly through the new year.
The annual harvest sends thousands of 18-wheelers out on often narrow two-lane byways in rural parts of the state, more than 5,000 per day. In the Baton Rouge area, La. 1 and other byways off that highway or along the Mississippi River are often affected.
The trucks, which are large and slow to accelerate, often clog traffic. And, occasionally, they can be involved in deadly crashes, particularly in bad weather.
In 2020, a motorcyclist died after he slid his bike underneath a cane truck that had pulled out onto the highway in St. Mary Parish.
Nearly a decade ago, a 21-vehicle pileup in severe, heavy fog in morning darkness on La. 1 north of Donaldsonville killed one.
The first in three chain-reaction crashes happened when a car ran into the back of a cane truck that had slowed down in the fog. A second cane truck, slowing to avoid that crash in the fog, was itself rear-ended by multiple vehicles, leading to the death, troopers said at the time.
"Adverse weather conditions and fog can make our roadways a bit more hazardous during the season," Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon said in a statement this past week. "The motoring public should take extra precaution while driving and be wary of the cane haulers and other equipment that will be utilizing the parish roadways."
The two sugar mills in Assumption Parish are expected to start on Monday and the remaining eight mills in Louisiana are expected to be up and running by early October, sugar industry and law enforcement officials said this past week.
Jim Simon, general manager of the American Sugar Cane League, urged drivers to have patience and use good driving practices when behind a cane truck.
When drivers try to pass one, they should do so only when the highway striping allows it, Simon said. He said the number of trucks on the road is a sign of a strong industry, with a $4 billion annual impact and 19,000 jobs.
While more cane trucks are generally on the roads in the mornings, some drivers have also started to shift to nighttime deliveries to avoid daytime traffic, Simon said. He said he believes those and other practices have helped reduce congestion and accidents, as well as efforts to avoid poor weather conditions.
"We think that our growers are operating as safely as possible to make sure that they minimize traffic congestion and issues on the roads," he said.
Simon and others in the industry explained that the start date for the harvest is based on estimates of each year's sugar cane crop. Sugar mills back out the number of days it will take to process the crop of an estimated size.
Growers want to finish no later than the first few weeks in January, if not earlier. Hard freezes kill the cane and undermine the crop's sugar content.
Simon said this year's crop has been estimated to be a good one.
"So, mills, in general, are starting a little bit earlier this year than they have in the past with the hope of not putting the crop at the risk of freeze at the back end," he said.
Charles Young, office manager and financial controller for the Cora Texas mill in White Castle, said the mill expects to grind 2 million tons of sugar cane this year. The mill started taking shipments on Wednesday.
That's up from 1.7 million tons last year, or nearly an 18% increase from last year, according to Young's figures.
He said the mill, which got running Wednesday afternoon, can process 18,000 to 19,000 pounds per day. For technical reasons, the mill can't easily be turned off once it's fired up. So, he expects trucks to be running on the highways, depending on the weather, to keep the mill supplied with cane.
"Anytime, we're not grinding, we're losing a lot of money. This is a process that cannot be turned on and off," he said.
Sheriff Falcon in Assumption Parish said mills in that parish are expected to process 2.1 million tons of sugar cane, which equates to 76,000 truckloads.
That works out to 840 loads each day, seven days a week until the process is completed, the sheriff said.
"Let’s all do our part to make this a safe harvest season," Falcon said.