The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed at Louisiana 415 in Lobell as traffic crews work to clear an overturned tractor trailer from the interstate at mile marker 114 in Henderson.
State police and traffic officials are diverting drivers to U.S. Highway 190 Tuesday morning as of 6:38 a.m.
I-10 West at Louisiana 347 in Henderson was closed around 4:22 a.m. after a crash caused a tractor trailer to overturn in the roadway. The interstate was not reopened as of 7:30 a.m.
No additional information about the accident is currently available. It is not immediately clear when either part of the interstate will reopen.