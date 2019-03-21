Traffic backups already heavily delaying westside commuters traveling east were compounded Thursday morning after an improperly-set pothole sent congestion out of control.

Drivers reported delays up to three hours as a two-lane closure along I-10 near College Drive slowed traffic as far back as 18 miles by noon.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said in a press release Thursday morning that contractor Coastal Bridge was completing a patching project on the section of I-10 eastbound near College Drive, work that was supposed to be complete by the morning rush hour.

But, the concrete on that project didn't set correctly which caused a pothole to form. DOTD determined that pothole could have created an unsafe situation for drivers, so closed the two right lanes of the interstate to have the contractor return to the site to add a temporarily patch.

“The morning commute was frustrating for thousands of people,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson in the statement. “This was supposed to be an overnight job which would have minimized travel impacts. However, when the concrete did not set properly it led to an unforeseen closure. Unfortunately in construction, we have to be responsive and time does not always allow for conditions to remain normal during an emergency repair. The contractor will be held accountable and under state law the contractor will be charged for lane usage fees.”

The DOTD website shows travel time from Grosse Tete to College Drive (18.3 miles) at 1 hour, 29 minutes.

There was then an accident involving two 18-wheelers on the eastbound lane of I-10 at College Drive.

.@BRPD arriving on scene of an accident involving two 18-wheelers I-10 E at College. There are extensive delays on the interstate today, avoid it if possible @theadvocatebr pic.twitter.com/OshNejzFcO — Hilary Scheinuk (@hscheinukphoto) March 21, 2019

The frustration has already been stewing for anyone trying to reach Baton Rouge from the westside of the Mississippi. A dump truck driver hit a portion of the southbound Intracoastal Bridge Tuesday night, damaging the structure enough that DOTD determined it unsafe. The outer lane of southbound La. 1 has been closed since then, ensnaring drivers in even further delays.

+3 Intracoastal bridge damage to cause heavy delays that could last a month, officials say Motorists frustrated by construction-related delays on a northbound section of La. 1 near Port Allen had new trouble Wednesday. A dump truck d…

The northbound lane of the same highway, La. 1, is notoriously backed up in peak hours as drivers commute to Baton Rouge particularly in the afternoon. DOTD had been completing work to secure joints on the northbound lane of La. 1 since early March which was causing slow downs in that area, but after Tuesday's collision crews will move that joint work to the already-closed southbound lane in an attempt to consolidate work and ideally reduce lane closure time in the future.

Check the latest traffic map here.

BATON ROUGE – On Wednesday night, March 21, Coastal Bridge was conducting a patching project on I-10 eastbound near College Drive in Baton Rouge. According to contracts, nighttime work should be completed before the morning rush hour. However, the concrete did not set properly, which led to an unacceptable pothole forming that could have created an unsafe condition. DOTD had to close the two right lanes for safety and to have the contractor return to the site to make a temporary concrete patch.

“The morning commute was frustrating for thousands of people,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson. “This was supposed to be an overnight job which would have minimized travel impacts. However, when the concrete did not set properly it led to an unforeseen closure. Unfortunately in construction, we have to be responsive and time does not always allow for conditions to remain normal during an emergency repair. The contractor will be held accountable and under state law the contractor will be charged for lane usage fees.”