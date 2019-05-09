Several inches of rain Thursday in Baton Rouge, coupled with threat of more showers and storms Friday, prompted school closures Friday.
East Baton Rouge Parish has canceled classes Friday. The announcement was made 9:40 p.m. Thursday.
“Due to the threat of severe weather during peak transportation times and the current road closures across the city, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System will be closing all schools and offices tomorrow, Friday, May 10, 2019.”
As rain poured down on the Baton Rouge area Thursday afternoon, flooding and high water was reported in spots around the area.
East Baton Rouge Parish school closure announced prompted many private, parochial and charter schools in the parish to follow suit, as well Baker City schools.
Some schools, however, opted to continue as scheduled. Central public schools, Tangipahoa Parish schools, as well as Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School and The Dunham School announced they are staying open Friday.
Heavy rain across the area caused street flooding during rush hour Thursday. Parts of Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge were affected.
Keep an eye on the sky, track the approaching weather on radar and follow live updates...
A flash flood warning for metro Baton Rouge has been extended until midnight.
Here are schools/school districts closing Friday:
- Apex Collegiate Academy
- Baker City schools
- BASIS Baton Rouge
- Bethany Christian School
- Catholic High School
- Children's Charter School
- CSAL
- Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School
- East Baton Rouge Parish public schools
- Friendship Capitol High School
- IDEA Bridge
- IDEA Innovation
- Impact Charter School
- Kenilworth Science & Technology Charter School
- Laurel Oaks Charter School
- Louisiana Key Academy
- Madison Preparatory Academy
- Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School
- Parkview Baptist School
- Redemptorist/St. Gerard Catholic School
- Runnels School (both campuses)
- Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School
- St. Aloysius Catholic School
- St. George Catholic School
- St. John Vianney Catholic School
- St. Jude the Apostle Catholic School
- St Michael The Archangel High School
- St. Thomas More Catholic School
- South Baton Rouge Charter Academy
- The Church Academy at Baton Rouge
- UP Elementary
More details to come.