Several inches of rain Thursday in Baton Rouge, coupled with threat of more showers and storms Friday, prompted school closures Friday.

East Baton Rouge Parish has canceled classes Friday. The announcement was made 9:40 p.m. Thursday.

“Due to the threat of severe weather during peak transportation times and the current road closures across the city, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System will be closing all schools and offices tomorrow, Friday, May 10, 2019.”

+9 Flooding reported as rain pours in Baton Rouge; see closures, radar As rain poured down on the Baton Rouge area Thursday afternoon, flooding and high water was reported in spots around the area.

East Baton Rouge Parish school closure announced prompted many private, parochial and charter schools in the parish to follow suit, as well Baker City schools.

Some schools, however, opted to continue as scheduled. Central public schools, Tangipahoa Parish schools, as well as Our Lady of Mercy Catholic School and The Dunham School announced they are staying open Friday.

Heavy rain across the area caused street flooding during rush hour Thursday. Parts of Interstate 10 in Baton Rouge were affected.

Track storms on radar in Baton Rouge, see live updates Keep an eye on the sky, track the approaching weather on radar and follow live updates...

A flash flood warning for metro Baton Rouge has been extended until midnight.

Here are schools/school districts closing Friday:

Apex Collegiate Academy

Baker City schools

BASIS Baton Rouge

Bethany Christian School

Catholic High School

Children's Charter School

CSAL

Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School

East Baton Rouge Parish public schools

Friendship Capitol High School

IDEA Bridge

IDEA Innovation

Impact Charter School

Kenilworth Science & Technology Charter School

Laurel Oaks Charter School

Louisiana Key Academy

Madison Preparatory Academy

Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School

Parkview Baptist School

Redemptorist/St. Gerard Catholic School

Runnels School (both campuses)

Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic School

St. Aloysius Catholic School

St. George Catholic School

St. John Vianney Catholic School

St. Jude the Apostle Catholic School

St Michael The Archangel High School

St. Thomas More Catholic School

South Baton Rouge Charter Academy

The Church Academy at Baton Rouge

UP Elementary

More details to come.