East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is having a press conference this morning to discuss preparations for Hurricane Ida.

The storm is expected to make landfall Sunday night or early Monday morning as an extremely dangerous Category 4 storm. Its current path would take it directly over the Baton Rouge area; the region will likely experience tropical weather starting Sunday morning.

Coastal parishes in southeast Louisiana have issued evacuation orders. Traffic in Baton Rouge is jammed as people to the south leave town.

My parish is under a hurricane warning. What should I expect from Ida? The National Weather Service has issued a hurricane warning for the Baton Rouge metro area as Ida heads toward south Louisiana. Here is a summ…

Follow live coverage of the 11 a.m. press conference below. Can't see the module? Click here.