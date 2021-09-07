Nearly a week and a half in to the Hurricane Ida recovery efforts in Louisiana, thousands of homes remain without power or safe drinking water.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is scheduled to share the latest updates in a 3 p.m. press conference.

Two more hurricane-related deaths were reported on Tuesday, bringing the official death toll to 15, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Watch and follow the 3 p.m. press conference below.

