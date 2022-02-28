I-10 wreck 2.28.22

An fatal wreck has closed I-10 westbound near U.S. 61 on the morning of Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, state authorities said. Photo via Louisiana State Police. 

Interstate 10 westbound near U.S. 61 has reopened after an early morning closure from a fatal traffic accident, authorities said Monday. 

The wreck happened near mile marker 184, before La. 22, around 5 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation and Development. 

The right lane remains blocked as of 8:05 a.m., according to DOTD. 