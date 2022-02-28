Interstate 10 westbound near U.S. 61 has reopened after an early morning closure from a fatal traffic accident, authorities said Monday.
The wreck happened near mile marker 184, before La. 22, around 5 a.m., according to the state Department of Transportation and Development.
The right lane remains blocked as of 8:05 a.m., according to DOTD.
The right lane is blocked on I-10 West at Mile Marker 184 (before LA 22) for vehicle recovery. Congestion has reached US 61.— New Orleans Traffic (@NOLA_Traffic) February 28, 2022