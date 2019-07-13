River forecasts Saturday evening for the Baton Rouge region showed slight decreases in expected river heights after a day of lackluster rain from Hurricane Barry, but some rivers are still forecast at high enough levels to cause flooding.

The National Weather Service forecast Saturday evening that the Comite River at Joor Road — a serious concern in Baton Rouge — is now expected to rise to 31.5 feet by Monday, which is 3 feet lower than the record-height expected earlier Saturday. The new prediction for the Comite River would still cause the river to reach a major flood stage until next Tuesday.

Gov. John Bel Edwards mentioned the drop during a Saturday evening news conference, saying it was a bit of good news but still a concern.

“Even the revised crest heights qualify as major flooding,” the governor said, warning that the floods could present threats to life and property.

The Amite River at Denham Springs could also still be a threat. The National Weather Service said the Amite River is forecast to rise above flood stage by Sunday, and that the Amite could rise to 39 feet by next Tuesday. The Amite River height prediction dropped 2 feet in the time that lapsed between Saturday morning and evening.

The National Weather Service also warned that the Amite River at Bayou Manchac Point is forecast to rise above flood stage Sunday, and to continue rising to 17.5 feet by next Wednesday. If that forecast holds, it could lead to flooding of homes along Highland Road and Burbank Drive. And the Amite River at Port Vincent is now expected to crest at a major flood stage of 12.5 feet next Wednesday.

But other points along the Amite River had better outlooks. The National Weather Service canceled flood warnings Saturday evening for the Amite River near Darlington and the Amite River near Magnolia.

Steve Caparotta, a WAFB meteorologist, tweeted Saturday that the river forecast levels continue to show similarities to Hurricane Allison in 2001. After that storm, the Comite River at Joor Road crested at 31 feet.

"If we can avoid the 10 [inch plus] rains in these basins, there should be room for additional downward revisions," he wrote.

Other river forecasts included the following:

-The Tickfaw River at Holden is expected to crest at a moderate flood stage of 19.5 feet Tuesday

-The Tickfaw River at Montpelier is forecast to crest at 16.5 feet Monday, which is a minor flood stage

-The Natalbany River at Baptist is expected to crest at a moderate flood stage of 18 feet on Monday

-The Tangipahoa River at Robert is predicted to crest at a moderate flood stage of 18 feet next Wednesday