Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday morning said early reports show wind did the most damage from Hurricane Laura, with storm surge falling short of projections, but the governor warned the hurricane did “extensive” damage that is ongoing as it continues to move toward Shreveport.
The governor said the National Guard had not yet been able to take helicopters to survey damage and that a “full assessment” was not yet available as of Thursday morning.
But about 400,000 people in Louisiana were without power, Edwards said on cable talk shows, and a 14-year-old Leesville girl became the first confirmed fatality from the storm after a tree fell on her home.
The governor said storm surge appears to have hit at 9 to 11 feet, about half of the predictions of 18 to 20 feet. But the wind was “every bit as advertised,” leading to extensive damage in parts of southwest Louisiana.
“The damage is extensive and it continues,” Edwards said on MSNBC. “This storm is going to exit Louisiana into Arkansas sometime late this afternoon early evening and it’s going to be a hurricane at that time. I’m not sure we’ve ever seen that before.”
Laura made landfall in southwest Louisiana as a Category 4 around 1 a.m. Thursday, bringing some of the most powerful winds ever seen in the state.
Calcasieu Parish spokesman Thomas Hoefer said the power was out “pretty much everywhere” in the area, and Cameron Parish is dealing with more of a storm surge. The storm weakened to a Category 2 hurricane around 5 a.m.
Edwards was slated to hold a press conference at 1 p.m.
Staff writer Ken Stickney contributed to this story.