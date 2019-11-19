Taxpayers on Tuesday and Wednesday will get a detailed look at the $380 million plan to widen Interstate 10 from the Mississippi River bridge to the I-10/12 split.

The first gathering is today at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the West Baton Rouge Conference Center.

It will include a brief presentation by officials of the state Department of Transportation and Development, pre-recorded information on the project, the impact of the work and a tentative schedule.

The overhaul is being financed with federal bonds.

Work is expected to begin in earnest next year and take about five years to complete.

The expansion has been discussed for at least two decades but financing was always the stumbling block.

The project will add a new lane in each direction on the 3.5-mile corridor.

It will close on- and off-ramps at Perkins Road, replace bridges that cross City Park lakes and add a westbound flyover ramp between the split and College Drive.

The work will also mean a longer westbound on-ramp and eastbound off-ramp at Acadian Thruway and a revamped Dalrymple/Washington Street exit for eastbound motorists.

At least four businesses and 17 homes are expected to be affected by the expansion.

About 80,000 cars and trucks use the route daily.

Major backups during morning and evening rush hours are commonplace.

"Once this project is completed, traffic flow and congestion will be greatly improved to benefit citizens and businesses while protecting and enhancing the adjacent communities," DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson said in a statement.

The work is being paid for by the state essentially getting an advance on its annual federal aid.

The borrowing will be repaid by state officials using $67 million of Louisiana's roughly $780 million in federal transportation dollars for 12 years.

The federal bonds are called Grant Anticipation Revenue Vehicle bonds.

The second hearing is Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Baton Rouge Marriott, 5500 Hilton Ave.

The I-10 expansion is the largest of four outlined by Gov. John Bel Edwards in January, 2018.

The other key project will improve access to Louisiana Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

Edwards has said the effort is aimed at allowing transportation improvements at a time when the state has a $14 billion backlog of road and bridge needs and no political consensus on raising new revenue.

Check back with The Advocate for more details.