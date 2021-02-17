East Baton Rouge Parish schools will remain closed Thursday due to the lingering freezing weather, officials said.
Both students and staff have been affected by power outages, according to a Facebook post from EBR Schools.
All after-school activities and athletic events that had been scheduled to take place Thursday are also canceled “out of an abundance of caution.”
However, because of the pandemic and severe weather events earlier in the school year, the district has used up their emergency days and will need to schedule a makeup instructional day in the future.