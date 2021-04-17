The National Weather Service has issued a number of flood warnings for rivers in the Baton Rouge area because of recent rains and in anticipation of more rainfall this evening through Sunday morning. Water levels will remain far below those experienced in 2016, when rainfall totals were much higher than this week's.
Where are the warnings, and how long will they last? Here are the latest forecasts from the National Weather Service.
Amite River
Denham Springs
- Until Tuesday morning.
- At 9:15 a.m. Saturday the stage was 31.4 feet.
- Flood stage is 29.0 feet.
- Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 32.0 feet Saturday evening.
- Impact...At 30.0 feet, flooding will begin in the westernmost parts of Denham Springs. River Road at the foot of Benton Lane will flood.
Bayou Manchac Point
- Until Thursday morning.
- At 7:00 a.m. Saturday the stage was 12.4 feet.
- Flood stage is 9.0 feet.
- Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.5 feet Sunday afternoon.
- Impact...At 12.0 feet, Kendalwood Road and adjacent property will be inundated. Backwater may flood Bayou Fountain and flood some homes on Burbank Drive. Most secondary roads will be moderately flooded. Amite River Road and Horseshoe Drive will be impassable. A few homes on Horseshoe Drive will flood.
- Impact...At 14.0 feet, backwater flooding along Bayou Manchac and Bayou Fountain will flood Highland Road and Burbank Drive in places. Many homes will be threatened along the bayous from their Amite River outlets upstream to the LSU campus. Kendalwood Road and adjacent property will be inundated. Amite River Road and Horseshoe Drive will remain impassable.
Port Vincent
- Until further notice.
- At 9:15 a.m. Saturday the stage was 9.2 feet.
- Flood stage is 8.0 feet.
- Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 9.9 feet Monday morning.
- Impact...At 9.0 feet, streets will flood in Port Vincent. There will be minor flooding of residential areas.
- Impact...At 10.0 feet, increased flow and strong current will affect river traffic. Grays Creek and the main channel of the Amite River will merge. Saint Amant Swamp will be inundated. Streets will flood in Port Vincent. There will be minor flooding of residential areas.
French Settlement
- Until further notice.
- At 9:00 a.m. Saturday the stage was 4.8 feet.
- Flood stage is 4.0 feet.
- Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 5.3 feet
Monday morning.
- Impact...At 5.0 feet, Louisiana Trace will be impassable. Highwater Road at Louisiana Highway 16 may be impassable. Persistant east to southeast wind and high tides on Lake Maurepas will maintain high river stages.
Maurepas
- From Saturday afternoon until further notice.
- At 12:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 4.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 4.0 feet.
- Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
- Forecast...The river will crest near 4.2 feet Monday morning.
- Impact...At 4.0 feet, low-lying roads near Lake Maurepas will begin to flood. Louisiana Trace will have standing water in some places. Several roads between Killian and Maurepas will be impacted.
Comite River
Joor Road
- Until Sunday afternoon.
- At 9:15 a.m. Saturday the stage was 20.5 feet.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.0 feet Saturday evening.
- Impact...At 20.0 feet, high water will prevent recreational and industrial activity from Louisiana Highway 64 downstream to the Amite River junction. Farm animals and equipment should be moved to higher ground.
Tickfaw River
Montpelier
- Until Saturday evening.
- At 8:30 a.m. Saturday the stage was 13.0 feet.
- Flood stage is 13.0 feet.
- Minor flooding is forecast.
- Forecast...The river will remain near flood stage at 13.0 feet Saturday afternoon and then begin to fall tonight.
- Impact...At 13.0 feet, the low banks will overflow threatening commercial interests near the river with flooding.
Holden
- Until Monday evening.
- At 8:45 a.m. Saturday the stage was 16.2 feet.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5 feet Saturday evening.
- Impact...At 15.0 feet, Wooded areas in the vicinity of the U.S. 190 bridge will be inundated.
Tangipahoa River
Robert
- Until further notice.
- At 8:30 a.m. Saturday the stage was 19.1 feet.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.3 feet Saturday evening.
- Impact...At 18.0 feet, evacuation of trailers at Hidden Oaks must be completed. Water covers the entrance to camp grounds. Secondary roads and unimproved roads north of Robert will flood as Chappepeela Creek backs up. Low places on La. 22 south of Robert will be under water.